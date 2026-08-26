Kansas town drops charges against teacher arrested for clapping during public hearings on data centers — says that ‘case has been dismissed without prejudice’
It seems that the city is washing its hands off the case and passing the burden on the county.
Lux Claridge, the teacher who was arrested in Emporia, Kansas, during an AI data center meeting for clapping, said that the city has dropped the charges against them. According to 404 Media, the Emporia assistant city attorney told Claridge’s lawyer that the case has been dismissed without prejudice in municipal court because of conflicts on the matter. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that they’re in the clear yet, as the case has been bumped to the County Attorney’s office for further review.
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“Today, I was informed by my attorney that the city has dropped my charges and has passed my information along to the county,” Claridge told the publication. “As far as I know, I’m in the clear unless the county is feeling froggy.” This series of unfortunate events started when the teacher politely clapped five times after a speaker gave their comments against the proposed data center in the city. It seems that the city’s commissioners had warned against clapping and other reactions beforehand, saying that it was disruptive. So, when they clapped, someone from the crowd, presumably someone with authority, asked a police officer to take the next person who claps outside of the venue.
This was when several cops approached Claridge, who asked them to leave, but they stood firm, saying, “I have a right to speak.” When the authorities insisted that they go, they just said, “Drag me out,” after which the four officers cuffed the individual, physically lifted them, and hauled them off to the Lyon County Jail. They were finally let out after eight hours, after which they were charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with a law enforcement officer.
After this incident, the city canceled the public meetings set for August 5 and August 19, 2026, and moved them online. The city said that commissioners were receiving death threats from external sources and that it’s taking the measure to protect the safety of its officials and the public. However, it also didn’t allow public comments, which some are questioning, although it did tell citizens that they can phone in their concerns instead. Nevertheless, the city will return to in-person meetings soon, and it will also open public comments once more, with Claridge quoting Emporia mayor Becky Smith saying that she’s “willing to give us another shot to act like grown-ups.” Emporia is expected to put the data center ban to a vote in November via public ballot. However, it also said that even if the people approve the proposed ordinance, it can only take effect after it has been ruled that the petition is deemed legal in the first place.
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
When you remove all non-violent ways to protest and disagree with the actions of your government, you only leave one action left. And you should expect it as you deserve. No sympathy, no empathy, and no remorse for sell-out politicians to the wannabe plutocrat billionaires.
This was completely avoidable if they just followed the process laid out in front of them and explicitly mentioned.
I hope this is a "lesson learned" for the fella, but he's no "martyr" of the system.
Regards.
How about the Texas town that opened their public comment session at 6:05 PM, and closed it at 6:06?
And what about the proponents for these projects, who we see being given special access to speak to representatives and aren't held to the same standards as opponents?
If your first-line principle in standing up for your rights is "STFU when you're told", then you have no rights. Because more often than not there's very little preventing those with power to tell you to "STFU".