While Ohioans have rejected the building of new data centers at every turn, they might not have much choice in the future. That's if a newly leaked bill that could allow data centers to be classified as public utilities is allowed to progress. The move would see the list of who can qualify for eminent domain law expanded, moving beyond entities owned or operated by municipal corporations, electric cooperatives, and agencies holding a certificate of public convenience and necessity granted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The bill, leaked to WCPO Cincinnati, would add "and an agency holding a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need from the power siting board for constructing an electric transmission line and associated facilities or gas pipeline and its associated facilities."

Legal experts have warned that the change could mean a transmission developer, like a power company, would be able to seize land to be used for a data center or a facility that would power one. The writing has been on the wall for a while, too, after it was discovered in June that the Ohio Business Roundtable trade group recommended that lawmakers change eminent domain law to "extend possession authority to energy infrastructure projects once public use and necessity have been established.”

This follows a July 2026 report that the government was able to seize private land for new transmission lines needed to power new data centers. The law gives the government the power to take private land without the need for the owner's consent, so long as it is for public use and the owner receives appropriate compensation. The government can also delegate the same land-grabbing power to “private entities or common carriers,” which includes utility companies.

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This is already happening, too. Earlier this year, the largest utility company in Georgia required the removal of 30 residential properties in order to upgrade its grid. Residents claimed that the expansion was to power AI data centers, a fact given more weight by the fact that one such data center was located just a few miles away.

Despite this, eminent domain law can still be used for good. Nashville set out to use the same law to block the building of a 69,220-square-foot single-story data center next to a zoo. Nashville Metro Council approved the use of eminent domain as a way to buy the land from a local developer who planned the $700 million data center buildout.

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