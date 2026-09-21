Local opposition blocked 45 data center projects worth $68 billion in the second quarter of 2026 — data center investments reportedly still on track to hit $32 trillion by 2050

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Trump says opposing communities "want to end up being backwards and poor."

a &#039;No Data Center!&#039; sign at a protest
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Local opposition blocked or delayed $68 billion in data center projects between April and June this year, according to a September 21 Bloomberg report citing data from research group Data Center Watch. The report says 30 state houses have implemented rules on data center location and resource consumption, with communities pursuing moratoriums on planned construction even before developers apply for permits. Conversely, hyperscalers have spent over $1 trillion on data infrastructure since 2023, with an additional $745 billion in Capex expected in 2026 alone.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Rand0m_Guy
    Who wants to bet the people opposed to the Data Centers used their 'smart' phone or other device to voice their opposition which required a data center to work.

    Same people who use their ipads to post on social media that ipads sucks. LMAO!
    Reply
  • Daelith
    Rand0m_Guy said:
    Who wants to bet the people opposed to the Data Centers used their 'smart' phone or other device to voice their opposition which required a data center to work.

    Same people who use their ipads to post on social media that ipads sucks. LMAO!
    Those data centers tha t flourish atthe moment are mostly for AI (directly or indirectly with the data they generate).
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    ai could also use for medical and other useful. not just for chat and useless stuff
    Reply
  • Crypted
    Rand0m_Guy said:
    Who wants to bet the people opposed to the Data Centers used their 'smart' phone or other device to voice their opposition which required a data center to work.

    Same people who use their ipads to post on social media that ipads sucks. LMAO!
    Very "you criticize society, and yet you live in a society!" tier take. Most of these new data centers being built are for the imagined and also real existing demand for AI.
    Reply
  • Crypted
    rgd1101 said:
    ai could also use for medical and other useful. not just for chat and useless stuff
    Unfortunately a lot of AI use in helpful areas comes with a lot of caveats or is exaggerated to sell an idea instead of being fully functional. There was some AI medical company that raised billions not too long ago for their revolutionary AI...that didn't even exist.

    Also most of this is probably for Flock and other AI surveillance methods.
    Reply
  • Tanakoi
    And CCP China continues to fund these "grassroots" anti-datacenter and anti-AI groups and propaganda ... assisted by low IQ individuals who believe AI is "using all da water" and "stealing our jobs!"
    Reply
  • PEnns
    "Trump says opposing communities "want to end up being backwards and poor."
    Indeed. Look at all those people who are now super intelligent and newly minted billionaires because they live in the shadows of AI centers!!
    Reply
  • Tanakoi
    "Google Datacenter transforms local schools from worst-funded to best-funded in the state; many other benefits as well"
    https://www.newson6.com/tulsa-oklahoma-news/pryor-public-schools-talks-impact-of-googles-data-center-on-the-district-gives-us-an-advantage
    Reply
  • Crypted
    Tanakoi said:
    And CCP China continues to fund these "grassroots" anti-datacenter and anti-AI groups and propaganda ... assisted by low IQ individuals who believe AI is "using all da water" and "stealing our jobs!"
    We're at the point where you're apparently a CCP diehard communist or an idiot if you raise any legit concerns about AI and the modern surveillance state. True free thinking patriots don't question the loss of freedom and privacy, or the ties between AI groups and the feds, Peter Thiel, and Israel apparently.

    Also is the end goal of AI not automation? That's how I and many others see it being promoted by the wealthy elite. Has there not been a big push to replace everything including artists with AI? Some of the more honest and diehard techbros even talk of a "permanent underclass" because of AI.
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    Tanakoi said:
    "Google Datacenter transforms local schools from worst-funded to best-funded in the state; many other benefits as well"
    https://www.newson6.com/tulsa-oklahoma-news/pryor-public-schools-talks-impact-of-googles-data-center-on-the-district-gives-us-an-advantage
    similar to nuclear power plant. they bring in properties tax. but they shouldn't use farmland or too close to residential area
    Reply