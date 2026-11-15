Microsoft 365 outage leads to chlorine gas poisoning of 15 hotel guests —  email warning system fails, 40 first responders deployed for triage, four taken to hospital

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Safety systems depending on a single service could lead to catastrophic results if that service fails.

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Fifteen guests at a hotel in Germany suffered from chlorine gas poisoning because of the recent Microsoft cloud services outage. The establishment had a “maintenance safety system” for its sauna area that relied on sending emails to warn the operators if the chlorine level in the area was too high. Unfortunately, the service disruption meant that the system's messages could not be sent, leading to increased levels that precipitated human injuries, writes Notebookcheck. German emergency services had to deploy 40 first responders to the site, with local media reporting that four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, with one remaining for further observation.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.