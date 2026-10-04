Microsoft using wetlands and native gardens to 'camouflage' 20-plus data center sites by blending them into nature — critics blast the 'biomimicry' effort as 'lipstick on a pig' amid a 20-year gas power deal

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Critics question motives and advocate for residents’ needs.

Aerial view of Microsoft’s Fairwater AI data center campus, with rows of cooling units and pipe racks between its buildings
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft’s “biomimicry” program is reshaping the land around its data centers with restored wetlands and native gardens to help the buildings blend into local ecosystems at 20-plus sites, reports The Verge. Critics question the company’s motives after recent energy deals, such as a 20-year deal inked in June to buy power from a planned Chevron gas plant in West Texas. Public Citizen’s Texas director, Adrian Shelley, called the plan “basically lipstick on a pig.”

Microsoft says the approach is now part of all new projects in the U.S. The goal is to blend “data centers into the natural landscape” at sites across the United States and Germany, gauging community input and using ecological research to map the local environment. Microsoft’s team uses a tool called Ecosystem Intelligence, which runs on Azure and scores various features of the site, including water quality, biodiversity, and noise abatement.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    I mean, Microsoft were experts at turning Windows 11 into a swamp, why not try their hand at real swamps?
    Reply