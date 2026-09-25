New Jersey hits Microsoft-linked AI data center with record fine for 62 unpermitted power generators, issues 45-day shutdown deadline — site tied to $33 billion deal also built illegal 1.5M-gallon fuel tank

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$1.07 million might seem like a huge sum, but it's a drop in the bucket for these data centers.

natural gas turbines deployed on a site
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The DataOne data center in Vineland, New Jersey, has just been hit with a record $1.07 million fine for operating unpermitted portable generators on the construction site. According to the New York Times, state inspectors spotted 62 of these units powering the facility back in late July.

Residents had already complained about it at a February town hall meeting. Inspectors said that there were no generators on site when they first visited in December last year. However, some residents said that “some type of unit” was spotted by satellite imagery back in February, leading to their complaint at the community assembly.

Residents of Vineland have already made multiple complaints about the development. Some of the issues t include the unpermitted construction of a 1.5-million-gallon LNG tank and unacceptable noise levels, especially at night, that affected homes within a half-mile radius of the construction site. They also said that there was little to no public consultation on the project before it went into full swing, with the people only finding out that a data center was being constructed in their neighborhood after Microsoft announced a $33 billion deal with Nebius, which in turn contracted DataOne to supply the compute they need.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.