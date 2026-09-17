New York State recommends demanding AI data centers pay $1 million in community investment per megawatt — framework advises towns to plan for maintenance costs, site abandonment, and other contingencies

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Proposal could funnel more than $9 billion into New York towns’ coffers.

a data center in Virginia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has just announced the Community Investment Framework (CIF), which serves as a negotiation guide for towns and municipalities in the state when they’re dealing with data center developers, recommending that communities demand $1 million per megawatt for the privilege of housing data centers. According to Empire State Development [PDF], the state’s economic development agency, the CIF offers “a structured approach to identifying, negotiating, and documenting investments from data center developers/operators/owners that address local priorities and create lasting community benefits.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Air2004
    There are only 50 States in this nation NOT 500
    Reply
  • COLGeek
    Air2004 said:
    There are only 50 States in this nation NOT 500
    You have to read the entire sentence, "More than 500 states, counties, and localities...", the 500 is a cumulative number of the various jurisdictions.
    Reply