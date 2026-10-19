Norwegian undersea cable builder pitches 2,800-mile transatlantic data link between Canada and Europe to bypass the US — Canadian majority partner sought to help fund and build new $620 million fiber connection to reduce reliance on American routes

News
By
Published

Further attempts to reduce reliance on US infrastructure

An image of an undersea cable under water.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Norwegian company building fiber networks and data centers across Europe is looking for a majority partner to help fund and build a transatlantic undersea cable that would connect Canada with Europe directly, bypassing the United States. The project follows worsening relations between Washington and Ottawa, with the Canadian government looking to reduce direct reliance on its immediate neighbor, Bloomberg reports.

Project Leif Erikson, if it goes ahead, would stretch more than 2,800 miles, starting at the southern tip of Norway and ending up at Happy Valley-Goose Bay in Canada's eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador. From there, it would continue underground over Canadian territory, passing through Quebec before reaching Montreal.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jp7189
    When it comes to data paths, the more diversity the better!
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Anyone with a brain would have redundant systems - especially now days with terrorist activities from lunatic third world countries. Sinking some of these rogue ships intentionally damaging international under sea comm cables would be a good start.
    Reply
  • Grobe
    TechieTwo said:
    Sinking some of these rogue ships intentionally damaging international under sea comm cables would be a good start.
    Well, first the donald must agree to this, and I strongly doubt this man of piece would do such a thhhing……

    Now, the only thing that really protect cables from damage is to dig them down below the sea floor - out of reach for anchors and other equipment normally used in the water by trawlers, but have a weird tendency of digging down into the sea bed - even if the ocean current isn't irregular at those locations.
    Reply
  • Tony Boy
    Why is always to disconnect themselves from the USA on the media. You think Canada only wants to do this because of that? Or is it Trump hate media tactics! Crazy medi!
    Reply