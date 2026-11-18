Even though Nvidia says that it does not plan to bring its former CEO Jensen Huang back to the company, that hasn't stopped some of its board members from continuing to lobby for his return. Following the news that some of Huang's allies have formed a "war room" to drive his reinstatement just days after his resignation, one Nvidia employee went so far as to warn that the company faces the possibility of an exodus of "irreplaceable talent" if Huang isn't reinstated. We've even seen U.S. President Trump argue for giving Huang his old job back, but the company said during its November 17 earnings call that wasn't in the cards. Now, Semafor reports that some Nvidia board members aren't taking "no" for an answer.

Huang, for his part, has already said that he would be "honored" to return to the company that he resigned from in disgrace just a few days ago. At the time, he admitted to having an affair with a woman who worked for Megaspeed, a controversial Nvidia customer linked to the smuggling of export-controlled AI hardware into China. That woman has also been accused of being a Chinese spy, further complicating an already troublesome matter for Nvidia and Huang. Huang and Nvidia's top lawyer will make an appearance before the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and China Select Committees in early December and are likely to face some difficult questions.

But despite all of this, Huang is said to have spoken with at least one Nvidia board member about the possibility of making a return to Nvidia. That meeting took place hours before Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said on the company’s earnings call that Huang wasn't coming back. The board voted unanimously to accept his resignation, and won't be backtracking. It's reported that three board members don't agree with that stance, while others have already turned their attention to who will replace Huang long-term. Interim CEO Colette Kress is not being considered as a full-time replacement for Huang.

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Instead, Arm CEO Rene Haas has appeared as a frontrunner for the top job, with the Nvidia board believed to have already made an approach. Marvell CEO Matt Murphy is also another name under consideration, but the ongoing calls for Huang to be brought back into the fold are thought to have put him off. Rene Haas has reportedly been considere

It isn't just some of Nvidia's board members who have rallied around Huang. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney have also chimed in, while a Taiwanese skyscraper was used to send messages of support to a man who has proven hugely popular in the country.

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