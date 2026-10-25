Nvidia eyes converting old nuclear plants into massive AI data centers — reusing shut-down German energy sites could reduce the cost and timeline of building from scratch

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The plan does not involve using nuclear power.

Jaslovské Bohunice Nuclear Power Plant in Jaslovské Bohunice, Slovakia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Nvidia is collaborating with German energy firm PreussenElektra GmbH (PEL) to explore converting old nuclear power plants into AI data centers. In an official announcement on October 21st, the U.S. chipmaker and the German firm entered a preliminary partnership to assess whether the latter's decommissioned nuclear power plant sites in Germany can be converted into high-performance AI data centers. The plan does not involve using nuclear power to power any future data centers. Instead, the project is focused on leveraging the existing power, water, and other infrastructure already present at the sites.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

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