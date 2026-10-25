Nvidia eyes converting old nuclear plants into massive AI data centers — reusing shut-down German energy sites could reduce the cost and timeline of building from scratch

Nvidia is collaborating with German energy firm PreussenElektra GmbH (PEL) to explore converting old nuclear power plants into AI data centers. In an official announcement on October 21st, the U.S. chipmaker and the German firm entered a preliminary partnership to assess whether the latter's decommissioned nuclear power plant sites in Germany can be converted into high-performance AI data centers. The plan does not involve using nuclear power to power any future data centers. Instead, the project is focused on leveraging the existing power, water, and other infrastructure already present at the sites.

“Our former power plant sites have valuable industrial infrastructure and offer opportunities for new, future-oriented uses. Together with NVIDIA, we intend to conduct a sound assessment of whether and how these conditions can be leveraged for AI factories. In doing so, we are combining the responsible reuse of our sites with new economic opportunities for the regions,” says Guido Knott, Chairman of PEL’s Management Board.

The open-ended exploration will assess existing energy grid links, available land, and industrial infrastructure at the former nuclear sites to see if they meet the strict operational requirements of “AI factories.”

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The move aims to find alternatives to building massive data centers from scratch amid the unprecedented AI infrastructure buildout. New data centers require well-located land, industrial-zone approvals, proximity to water infrastructure for cooling, and high-voltage grid connections, things nuclear plants already have. By repurposing these facilities, Nvidia hopes to significantly reduce cost and development timelines.

“AI factories require access to power, land and high-capacity infrastructure, and former industrial sites could provide a strong foundation for this next generation of computing,” said Markus Hacker, senior regional director at Nvidia. Together with PreussenElektra, we will assess how its sites could meet the technical and operational requirements of AI factories and contribute to Germany’s high-performance AI infrastructure.”

Germany permanently shut down its last remaining operational nuclear power plants in April 2023, following the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and is dismantling about 30 nuclear power plants across the country. PreussenElektra is currently responsible for decommissioning and dismantling eight of the plants, which are likely the sites to be assessed. The company, alongside Nvidia, has made it clear that the data center assessment initiative is strictly in an experimental feasibility phase.

No investment amounts, approved development plans, or definitive construction agreements have been finalized yet.

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