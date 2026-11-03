Nvidia tells data center operators to limit business from Chinese customers with new global restrictions, report claims — allegedly restricted to 49% of the total, ensuring 51% are non-Chinese outfits

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Cloud providers have been told that they must sell 51% of their services to non-Chinese companies for the first time.

Nvidia office
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Nvidia has purportedly told its data center customers that they must limit the amount of business that they do with Chinese companies in what is a new policy for the U.S. company. The move would mean that data center operators who sell their services to Chinese companies must now track what proportion of their overall business they make up, limiting them to just 49% of the total and ensuring 51% are non-Chinese outfits. The FT reports the new policy has been communicated to Nvidia's customers by its sales force and regional teams, and does not appear to have been laid out in any official form via documentation.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

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