Nvidia wants to repurpose over 130 old telco buildings as tiny data centers, report claims — company in talks with Brightspeed after pitching idea to parent company Apollo Global Management

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Internet and telecommunications provider Brightspeed is reportedly in talks with Nvidia to convert several of its buildings into tiny data centers. According to The Information, Nvidia pitched the idea to Apollo Global Management executives, the parent company of Brightspeed, who then asked it to submit written plans to the internet provider. Nvidia complied and has now requested additional information, data, and site visits to some of Brightspeed’s existing infrastructure.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.