OpenAI and Anthropic scramble for smaller data centers as massive gigawatt projects lag — 20-30 MW facilities to provide capacity as mega structures undergo construction

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Demand is the immediate concern

an under construction data center
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthropic and OpenAI are reportedly scrambling to secure smaller AI data center deployments as they race to bring more compute capacity online while gigawatt-scale projects undergo construction. According to a September 18 CNBC report, the two AI giants are exploring agreements for existing facilities with roughly 20-30 MW of capacity, despite already committing tens of billions of dollars to much larger AI infrastructure projects.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • urn66
    Modest Proposal: Build some data centers in China, which has abundant, cheap power, plenty of sites to co-locate data centers adjacent to giant solar farms, and millions of qualified IT engineers to to staff them.

    Just snuggle-in your own processor chips, and you are set! :unsure:

    Just joking!!! :ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO: That is commie territory.
    Reply