OpenAI CEO says it's 'quite terrible' for your PC to have RAM — Sam Altman says data centers offer better utilization

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With data centers full of RAM, your PC is apparently the problem.

Open AI CEO Sam Altman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has data centers full of memory, but seemingly it's the 32GB of RAM in your desktop that's the problem. In an interview over beers with the YouTube channel Cheeky Pint, Altman said that local inference, and, by extension, people having DRAM in computers at home, is "quite terrible."

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

40 Comments Comment from the forums
  • magbarn
    some people just want to watch the world burn
    Reply
  • KitsuneKas
    Meanwhile a report was done a bit ago that stated that the ai data centers that are vacuuming up all the gpu and memory supply are sitting idle over 70% of the time because there's no demand. They're just buying hardware to keep competitors from having it.
    Reply
  • Cyberwolf2077
    If i cant make money off your laziness (using ai from these companies). You don’t deserve that stuff you bought. So many explitives i would use about this scum bag that I can’t use
    Reply
  • hotaru251

    "From a global allocation perspective, actually, it's quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used 5% of the time,"

    ok mr altman my counterpoint:

    "From a global allocation perspective, actually, it's quite terrible to have a handful of people to have a bunch of the world's limited supply of money sitting in their investments & bank accounts and being used 5% of the time,"


    no its called you dont like others impacting your business and like every other "ai" company you want everything yourself and frick everyone else.

    please fall backwards onto a pineapple.
    Reply
  • King_V
    Alright, it's not just me, right? He's saying "how dare you peons have RAM on your home PCs when that RAM should instead all be allocated to our for-profit AI systems!!" isn't he?

    Was his inner-monologue: "People don't hate me and see me as a self-entitled (insert-obscenity-here) enough. How can I change that?"
    Reply
  • JamesJones44
    AKA, it's bad for my business so you consumers should stop buying RAM
    Reply
  • superplusuntom
    I'm working for all humanity, thus all humanity must serve me. It's just more efficient that way.
    Reply
  • usertests
    I have 64 GB of mostly unused RAM in my PC, and that's the way I like it. Would have terabytes or petabytes of the stuff if it was possible.

    Someone feels threatened by local models.
    Reply
  • vanadiel007
    I have 32 GB of RAM I am willing to sell to him for $2 million USD. That's only $1 million per stick!
    Reply
  • SkyBill40
    The new face of grifting has a name and it's Sam Altman. This AI shill just doesn't get it for some reason.

    Right. How about you bite me, dude?
    Reply