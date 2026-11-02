OpenAI considers rebranding data centers to 'AI compute campuses" as data center backlash intensifies — company reportedly sees 2028 presidential election becoming an 'AI issue'

OpenAI is reportedly preparing a major public relations campaign to influence how Americans view artificial intelligence, including a proposal to rename its data centers as “AI Compute Campuses,” Axios reports. The initiative comes ahead of the November 3 U.S. midterm elections and forms a broader effort to influence the debate around AI before the 2028 presidential race. Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s chief global affairs officer, noted that the midterms would be “a bit of a movie trailer for what you’re going to see in 2028.” He expects AI to be a major issue for presidential candidates as the technology raises concerns over its impact on jobs, the economy, and the environment.

The proposed terminology change by OpenAI has been ongoing since August as the company focuses on promoting safeguards for the powerful technology, which Lehane described as “speed limits.” The proposed AI compute campuses is particularly interesting as it comes as opposition to large data centers accelerates across the U.S. Data centers require enormous amounts of electricity and water, with nearby communities raising concerns about noise, air pollution, rising utility bills and limited public consultation. OpenAI hopes to address these concerns through community agreements and a different way of presenting the infrastructure. “Compute campuses better describe the role of the infrastructure we are rebuilding for AI," a company spokesperson separately stated. He added that these projects represent long term investments in computing, energy infrastructure, and skilled jobs.

The latest proposal follows similar efforts by other technology companies to improve their relationship with communities hosting their infrastructure. In January, Microsoft announced a community-first approach, promising to cover electricity cost increases associated with its data centers, and invest in local infrastructure and jobs. However, while changing the name may be easier, changing public opinion may bring some headaches. A Redfin report in May found that 47% of Americans surveyed are opposed to having a new data center built in their community. Another report in August detailed how negotiations between developers and local authorities frequently take place behind non-disclosure agreements, leaving residents without access to important project information.

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The resistance has also affected actual construction plans. At least 19 Michigan municipalities have already moved to restrict new data center developments after OpenAI and Oracle’s $16 billion Stargate project went ahead with their project in Sanile township despite local opposition. Meanwhile, Amazon abandoned plans for four data centers in northern Virginia last month following community pushback.

OpenAI is not alone in trying to reshape the language surrounding AI. President Donald Trump has previously pushed for terminology change, directing Federal agencies and urging AI companies to replace artificial intelligence with ‘super intelligence.’ Trump announced the change in late September arguing that the word "artificial" made the technology sound "fake." His administration subsequently instructed state department employees to use super intelligence or SI in official directives, websites, reports and policy documents.

Some technology executives have also embraced the terminology. Nvidia CEO Huang has previously referred to data centers as "superintelligence factories" while Elon musk announced plans to rename his AI company SpaceXAI to SpacexSI last month. Meta, meanwhile, established Meta superintelligence labs in 2025, and Microsoft has also assembled a team focused on developing superintelligence. OpenAI’s proposed terminology will now face a more difficult test than simply finding a name as communities will still want answers about the raised issues. Lehane, however, acknowledged that public scrutiny is part of the process saying, “Communities should hold companies responsible and accountable so they really and truly get a transformative benefit from these projects.”

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