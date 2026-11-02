OpenAI considers rebranding data centers to 'AI compute campuses" as data center backlash intensifies — company reportedly sees 2028 presidential election becoming an 'AI issue'

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OpenAI plans community agreements and infrastructure commitments as it prepares to rebrand data centers amid growing public opposition

OpenAI
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OpenAI is reportedly preparing a major public relations campaign to influence how Americans view artificial intelligence, including a proposal to rename its data centers as “AI Compute Campuses,” Axios reports. The initiative comes ahead of the November 3 U.S. midterm elections and forms a broader effort to influence the debate around AI before the 2028 presidential race. Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s chief global affairs officer, noted that the midterms would be “a bit of a movie trailer for what you’re going to see in 2028.” He expects AI to be a major issue for presidential candidates as the technology raises concerns over its impact on jobs, the economy, and the environment.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    Twitter, Facebook, Google, gulf of mexico, etc etc....... you can want to call it whatever you want but doesnt change what the rest of world will call it.
    Reply
  • DS426
    If you put lipstick on a pig, it's still a pig.
    Reply
  • ravewulf
    Calling it a different name doesn't decrease its impact on land, water, electricity, etc.
    Reply
  • heffeque
    hotaru251 said:
    Twitter, Facebook, Google, gulf of mexico, etc etc....... you can want to call it whatever you want but doesnt change what the rest of world will call it.
    Sadly it does work on some people, and they know it.
    Heck, some people actually call Twitter "X".
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    DS426 said:
    If you put lipstick on a pig, it's still a pig.

    Exactly what I was gonna say. :rofl:
    Reply
  • johnnycanadian
    And I'll rename my foot in his ass "Friendly Hello".
    Reply
  • alan.campbell99
    This might not be well considered, if they do that then these hype-merchants might not be able to muddy it up with things like "Oh you're against Datacentres" taking advantage of conflation with pre/non-AI datacentres which are less ambitious and generally useful.
    Reply