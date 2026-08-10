Over 70% of Americans oppose AI data centers; US protests intensify as more arrests are being made — almost 40 arrested this year in backlash to AI factory buildout

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A coalition of community residents, local politicians, and grassroots organisers are pushing back.

Man protesting data centers next to a road closed sign.
(Image credit: Matthew Fowler via Getty Images)

The public pushback against data center construction projects is only growing stronger, even as some protesting local residents have been arrested in the process. That hasn't perturbed those still standing against the AI infrastructure projects, though, and they continue showing up at town meetings, holding protest rallies, and making themselves heard — even with the 24/7 drone of a data center hum in the background.

The latest effort saw Nashville residents and local politicians move to block the construction of a $700 million data center set to be built right next to the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere. The city council approved a blocking measure last week, and now Mayor Freddie O'Connell will wield it to make sure the project doesn't go ahead.

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.