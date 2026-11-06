Protesters storm Microsoft AI data center construction site — Amsterdam reportedly first of 85 targeted actions across Europe

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'Screw your data center.'

protesters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, against a Microsoft data center
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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A Microsoft data center under construction in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, has been overrun by about a hundred protesters, with some carrying placards saying, “Screw your data center.” According to Reuters, the “Stop Dirty Data Centers” coalition is planning actions across 16 countries on November 6 and 7, 2026, including Amsterdam, Dublin, Warsaw, and another Microsoft site in Denmark.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    In reality, this is one way to save our jobs and careers.

    All of the companies want AI to automate everything, and then we will have no work. The problem with that is two fold.

    First, historical atrophy in building power plants. There just is not enough power capacity across the globe to power the Nvidia GPUs which would replace our careers.

    Second, people hate these data centers. No data centers, no GPUs. No GPUs, no lost jobs to AI. These sorts of protests will save many, many jobs. At least in the short term.

    A lot of jobs have already been permanently lost to AI. While they can eliminate some jobs. They can't eliminate them all.
    Reply
  • alrighty_then
    Sort of a disconnect between the reasonable request of protesters mentioned at the end of the article ('just plan these out better') vs the signs they carry and their methods ('screw this').
    Reply
  • endocine
    can't get behind all the radical things the protestors want or maybe even the methods, but do align with the goal to block the data centers, its just gone too far
    Reply