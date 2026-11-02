Putin demands Russian data centers supply capacity to the state in wake of Ukraine drone attacks — 10% capacity must be available for state IT infrastructure with 24 hours' notice

News
By
Published

Data centers not owned by the Russian state will have 24 hours to provide access to 10% of their capacity if they are called upon.

Putin
(Image credit: Getty)
0

Owners of non-state data centers in Russia have been told to hold back 10% of their capacity, ready to aid the country's state-owned IT infrastructure should the need arise. That's the message from President Vladimir Putin, with the aim of quickly unlocking additional data center compute capacity in the future if it becomes needed by the state, reports Reuters.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.