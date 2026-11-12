Russia’s Google says nearly 3% of its data was lost after crippling Ukraine drone strikes, opens secret availability zones — Yandex Cloud blames lack of user backups for lost data, now forcibly applies backup rules by default

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Those who had made use of the Yandex Cloud backup tools ‘did not lose any data,’ it says.

Yandex office
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Yandex, sometimes called Russia’s Google, has updated its customers in the wake of extensive damage to its data centers in drone strikes. In a blog post this week, the firm’s cloud business boasted that it had “restored access to more than 97% of customer data” [machine translation]. That might sound like a great success, but in the small print, as highlighted by The Register, there’s the admission “the remaining 2.84% cannot be restored due to critical damage to equipment.”

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.