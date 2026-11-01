Sam Altman meets with Samsung leadership to secure more RAM for data centers amid crushing shortages — OpenAI CEO travels to South Korea to meet Samsung leadership to discuss future AI data centers

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Sam Altman
(Image credit: Getty / Sean Rayford)
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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has met with about 50 senior Samsung executives in South Korea, as the company seeks to expand its Artificial Intelligence and memory capacity, Bloomberg reports. Altman’s visit to South Korea follows his recent comments about how the world's limited memory supply should be allocated. In an interview on the Chick Pink podcast this week, the OpenAI chief argued that DRAM sitting inside personal computers is often underused, describing it as “quite terrible”. He suggested that data centers could make more intensive use of memory by sharing computer resources across AI workloads. The argument has drawn widespread criticism given OpenAI’s own services like ChatGPT rely heavily on centralized computing infrastructure.

The meeting, which took place at Samsung’s Resources Development Center in Yongin on Saturday, October 30, brought together chiefs from the company’s financial, electronics, and biotechnology businesses. Confirming the meeting, Samsung Korea said the discussion revolved around strengthening existing relationships between the two companies, particularly a letter of Intent signed in October 20225 to cooperate on global AI infrastructure, including supplying memory semiconductors for OpenAI’s Stargate project. “The Samsung executives and CEO Sam Altman discussed the direction of AI technology development and its potential applications, as well as new markets and business opportunities that will emerge from it,” Samsung stated.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ravewulf
    I hope they learned from the stunt he pulled last year and don't let him buy up a stupid amount of capacity now that more players are in the game. I don't hold out much hope that they care about the consumer market, though.
    Reply
  • Findecanor
    Sam Altman is a psychopath participating in speed-running the world towards the apocalypse.
    At this stage, he could be considered to be an enemy to humanity

    I hope that Samsung does not ally themselves with those.
    Reply
  • SonoraTechnical
    He's working for humanity... of course it would be easier if we would all just capitulate and willing do his bidding...

    https://media1.tenor.com/m/kX9lBAxCui4AAAAC/finding-nemo.gif
    Reply
  • Arkitekt78
    One day, this guy will have to answer for his crimes against humanity. History will NOT look fondly on the name Sam Altman...
    Reply