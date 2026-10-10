Ukrainian drones strike largest data center in Russia, multiple parts of 1.4 million square foot campus knocked offline — second strike in two days targets massive 63 MW Kaluga facility, marks dramatic escalation in war

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Ratcheting up the pressure.

A Ukrainian quadcopter drone taking off
(Image credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy)

Hot on the heels of a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian Yandex data center in Sasovo that caused a major outage, a Yandex facility in Kaluga has been struck in a similar fashion. The huge data center was so badly damaged that Russian state media admitted that multiple modules had been removed from service completely.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • alrighty_then
    A little surprising there are still fresh targets to hit - for either side - after years of fighting. Maybe their drones have improved capability/range to enable new strike options.
    Reply