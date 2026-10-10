Senate probe accuses Big Tech of misleading public on AI data centers — massive 100 MW sites create only 100 jobs while securing lucrative GPU tax breaks; Senators question the number of permanent jobs, but companies refuse to divulge data

The U.S. Senate has been conducting a year-long investigation into AI data centers, and its findings suggest that some developers have been misleading the public about the costs and benefits that these projects bring to their communities. According to Time, data center developers have routinely pointed to the number of construction jobs that projects bring to neighborhoods, but many have allegedly refused to share the number of permanent positions these projects bring to the neighborhood once they’ve reached operational status. A few companies that did give numbers point to a ratio of one permanent position for every megawatt of capacity, meaning a 100-megawatt development, which consumes around the same amount of electricity as 100,000 homes, would only hire 100 people.

“Congress must hold Big Tech accountable so these companies pay their fair share,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told the publication. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) also said, “This report lays bare what we have long known: working Americans and local communities are footing the bill for Big Tech’s massive expansion of data centers, while these companies continue to operate without transparency.”

Aside from the lack of permanent jobs, the authorities also looked at the tax incentives these companies have been getting from local and state governments. The investigation revealed that although property-tax breaks catch critics’ attention during the application process, sales-tax exemptions on computer equipment are reportedly more lucrative, especially as these sites maintain, replace, and upgrade their hardware. The report estimated that 39% of a 1GW data center’s spending is allocated towards expensive GPUs, so if the data centers do not deliver the jobs and economic benefits they’ve promised, then the state is losing out on a lot of revenue.

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The investigation also revealed that the surveyed companies — Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, CoreWeave, Digital Realty, and Equinix — don’t want to cover the costs of the additional infrastructure needed to serve their data centers even though they previously promised to “pay their own way.” While the companies said that they were willing to pay for direct costs, they argued that they should not be responsible for the larger investments that could potentially benefit other customers, such as new power plants and transmission lines, even though these were primarily driven by their power demands.

There have already been efforts to legislate the ratepayer protection pledge that data center developers signed earlier this year, but it has failed because senators thought that it was “toothless.” This investigation shows that Congress is not giving up and that it’s conducting an even broader effort to regulate the infrastructure behind AI, especially with regard to its massive power consumption and other issues that residents living around them have been protesting against.

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