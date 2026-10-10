Senate probe accuses Big Tech of misleading public on AI data centers — massive 100 MW sites create only 100 jobs while securing lucrative GPU tax breaks; Senators question the number of permanent jobs, but companies refuse to divulge data

News
By
Published

Senators are asking if the data that AI hyperscalers show is true.

the U.S. Capitol building
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The U.S. Senate has been conducting a year-long investigation into AI data centers, and its findings suggest that some developers have been misleading the public about the costs and benefits that these projects bring to their communities. According to Time, data center developers have routinely pointed to the number of construction jobs that projects bring to neighborhoods, but many have allegedly refused to share the number of permanent positions these projects bring to the neighborhood once they’ve reached operational status. A few companies that did give numbers point to a ratio of one permanent position for every megawatt of capacity, meaning a 100-megawatt development, which consumes around the same amount of electricity as 100,000 homes, would only hire 100 people.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • USAFRet
    Only "some" ?????

    hahahaha
    Reply
  • kanewolf
    Just as Captain Renault said in Casablanca " I'm shocked! Shocked to find that gambling is going on in here."
    Reply
  • thisisaname
    I'm shocked some where not lying they should be named and shamed /s
    Reply
  • alrighty_then
    AI needs to pay their fair share - says politician who is grossly overpaid by taxpayer dollars.
    Reply