Softbank loses $3.7 billion on canceled AI data center gas turbine orders days after denying Elon Musk’s claim it was defaulting —company kills reserved 13 gigawatts of power, more than six Hoover Dams’ worth of capacity

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“This is simply not correct at all,” Softbank argued after Elon Musk claimed it had defaulted on a raft of unrequired data center turbines.

Softbank DC
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By early 2026, Japanese tech investment outfit SoftBank had reserved more power generation capacity than the entire state of Connecticut after cornering a huge portion of the global gas turbine production capacity. Now, the same company has chosen to take a $3.7 billion hit to its earnings after canceling reservations for the highly sought-after power generation hardware. The WSJ reports that SoftBank had reserved more than 13 gigawatts of power-producing turbines, citing unnamed "people familiar with the orders." That's the equivalent of more than six Hoover Dams' worth of capacity, with SoftBank founder and chief executive Masayoshi Son believing that it would be vital to the company's earning potential moving forward.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.