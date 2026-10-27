SpaceX closes $40 billion debt financing for GPUs expected in the first half of 2027, Musk says — company faces up to $40 billion in additional fourth-quarter capital spending as AI infrastructure costs soar

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SpaceX is preparing to spend as much as $40 billion in the fourth quarter alone.

SpaceX
(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)
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Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceX closed $40 billion in debt financing for graphics processing units (GPUs), with the chips expected to arrive in the first half of 2027. He disclosed the deal on X, October 25 (embedded below) while responding to investor Chamath Palihapitiya, who had warned that mounting financing pressures and delays in data center construction could leave AI computing capacity sitting idle next year.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.