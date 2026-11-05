SpaceX plans to build more data center compute than Google's entire lifetime capacity in just 1.5 years — analysts say target is realistic, SpaceX to build staggering 10 gigawatts of compute in 2027 alone

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Elon Musk's venture does appear to be moving much faster than its competitors.

Aerial view of data center buildings under construction at the Stargate campus in Abilene, Texas
(Image credit: OpenAI)
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A scant two weeks ago, Elon Musk made yet another bold claim: he was "highly confident" that SpaceX could build 10 GW of data center capacity in 2027 alone. The grandiose statement raised a few eyebrows, but in a detailed write-up, the analysts at Semiaccurate explain how that's actually doable... if the stars align. That +10 GW figure over the existing 3 GW would mean the company had built in as much data center capacity in 1.5 years as Google did in its entire existence, according to the post. The site notes that should this forecast ring true, that would make SpaceX the fastest-building hyperscaler on the planet, far outpacing every other player.

As proof of progress, the analysts point to how quickly the Colossus 1 and Colossus 2 buildouts are progressing, estimated from aerial shots and available information. They note that Colossus 2's power generation capacity went from only 0.4 GW in January to a projected 2.4 GW by the time the year is out, at the rate that the relevant hardware is popping up. The site tallies up 9 GW of potential data center capacity across the sites it's tracking, including Colossus and Starbase facilities.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Faiakes
    Well, sure.
    If you're powering them with gas turbines...
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    Faiakes said:
    If you're powering them with gas turbines...
    given the party control shifted likely will not be allowed.

    But yeah he can sy what he wnats but power land and the actual hardware itself are going to be the walls he hits.
    Reply
  • Why_Me
    Faiakes said:
    Well, sure.
    If you're powering them with gas turbines...
    Nothing wrong with gas turbines.
    Reply