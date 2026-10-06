Spending on U.S. data center buildings hits record $85 billion annual pace, up 73% in a year — and Census doesn’t count the servers and racks inside

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Marks fastest rate of annual growth in over a year.

Aerial view of data center buildings under construction at the Stargate campus in Abilene, Texas
(Image credit: OpenAI)

Private data center construction spending is up over 73%, from $49.05 billion to $84.95 billion, year over year (YoY), according to the Census Bureau’s detailed construction spending tables for August. Spending is at a record annual pace, and growth is the fastest since April 2025’s +88.2%. Data center buildouts are now about 63% of all private office construction. The report, released last week, uses Census definitions that exclude any value of “racks or servers in data centers” from its construction spending numbers. It also does not speculate on any cause of the spending increase.

The Census data covers the Value of Construction Put in Place, measured monthly, to calculate what a full year would total at that month’s pace. Data center construction is defined as “[including] buildings that contain the hardware needed for storing, processing, and transmitting digital information,” a subcategory of private office. Power plants and transmission lines built to meet data center power demand fall under Census’s separate power category.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

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