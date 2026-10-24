Texas has suspended 17 data center construction permits and shut down automated portal that rubber-stamped projects — site was left running for a month after Greg Abbott called for a pause on approvals

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The state's automated system had continued issuing construction permits even after Governor Greg Abbott had called for a pause a month ago.

Texas Data Center
(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)
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Texas has suspended the construction permits of 17 data center projects and disabled a web portal that automated filing for new permits after it was discovered that they were still being issued a month after calls for the process to be paused. Governor Greg Abbott asked for new permits to be halted in September 2026, but watchdog groups FracTracker Alliance and Public Citizen both published reports detailing more than two dozen permits issued to Texas data center projects, reports 404 Media.

Now, the portal that previously automatically authorized permits is unavailable. “TCEQ’s electronic filing application used for automatic authorizations has been temporarily shut down to ensure all applications are reviewed by agency staff to determine if they are related to data centers," a message on the website reads.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.