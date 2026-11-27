After slamming the brakes on more than 1,800 data center projects in August, Texas has once again started approving them following a new directive from outgoing Republican governor Greg Abbott's office. The move came after the same office also paused the approval of permits, saying that Abbot's "top priority is to protect Texans’ safety and quality of life” amid concerns over the amount of power new data centers would require. At the time, the move meant that 474 gigawatts of new power requests became subject to the moratorium. But with Democratic governor Gina Hinojosa's January arrival edging ever closer, Abbott has done a 180-degree pivot, with the FT reporting that data center builders are rushing to get their approvals in before the new governor arrives. Hinojosa has already pledged to rein in new data center construction.

As recently as October, Texas suspended a further 17 data center construction permits and shut down an automated portal that was found to still be approving new permits. That system will surely be switched back on now that Abbott's office has confirmed that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which is in charge of the state’s electrical grid, has finished gathering the information that it needed on how data centers affect local communities.

But even with ERCOT's investigation complete, the processing of new power requests isn't one that is expected to happen quickly. With that in mind, some developers have already taken matters into their own hands, choosing to build their own power centers to reduce or eliminate their reliance on the local grid. The region's large gas supplies are helping this effort, as is what is considered to be a "lax" regulatory environment. This all means that the possibility of using gas turbines to power new data centers is a viable one, although some are looking beyond traditional gas-powered options. In Mississippi, Elon Musk's xAI installed eight converted jet engines to power its data center, despite the known health risks posed by their use.

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While it remains to be seen what impact the arrival of incoming Governor Hinojosa will have on data centers in the area, there's little doubt that they will be a hot topic. Locals continue to be concerned about the environmental impact these facilities have, while increased costs associated with powering their own homes are another issue. Texas isn't alone in facing these problems, with New York announcing a year-long ban on data center projects larger than 50 megawatts that came into force earlier this year. In Northern Virginia, Amazon abandoned plans to build four new data centers after public outcry. The land will now be used for housing instead.

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