Trump announces mandate forcing AI data centers to pay energy dividends to the local community — says excess energy should be given or sold back to prevent increases or even bring down costs

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Excess electricity generated could also make its way to the local community.

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(Image credit: Getty / Kevin Dietsch)
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President Donald Trump has issued a call for data center builders and AI hyperscalers to pay communities a dividend in order to overcome energy-related price hikes, or even to reduce prices, in order to make data centers more palatable to local communities. In a post on Truth Social post, he warned that data centers would be mandated not only to make their own electricity, as he has previously stated, but also to give or sell excess energy back to the local community.

Local communities all over the United States have protested against AI data centers, often owing to their outsized impact on local communities. Rising electricity costs, noise pollution, water shortages, air pollution, deforestation, and more are the things that small communities have to deal with because of these companies.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    Calling it a "dividend" raises interesting questions. Companies normally pay those only when they're profitable, which new datacenter builds presumably won't be, for at least a while, since the construction costs first need to be recouped.

    Also, about this:
    The article said:
    The Trump Administration had ordered these companies to make their own electricity, as we’ve covered previously. Excess electricity from their generation could be used to further lower the electricity cost for the locals, including a recently passed act that orders data centers to shoulder the cost for grid upgrades to avoid taking it from the taxes of local communities.

    The kind of power generation that datacenters are installing in the short-run is primarily using noisy, polluting, and inefficient gas-powered generators (as reported on this site). So, I think that's probably not such a "win" for locals, particularly if they live very nearby, when you compare it to the electricity they usually get from conventional power plants.

    Just about anything else that datacenters do for power generation is going to take quite a bit longer to come online. So, that's definitely not a near-term fix.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    Much like everything to this point companies will say what they need to while doing whatever they want to. Without actual requirements companies have no incentive to go outside the path of least resistance.
    Reply