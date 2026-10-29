US data centers could wipe out 15 years' worth of progress in greenhouse gas emissions, report claims — buildouts could emit as much carbon dioxide as all of Mexico

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Concerns have been mounting everywhere about the environmental impact of data centers, with alarms ringing at various environmental think tanks. The Sierra Club, one of the oldest environmental preservation organizations in the U.S., has now put forth an estimate that by 2030, U.S. data center buildouts will be outputting as much carbon dioxide as the entirety of Mexico, pushing back progress on greenhouse gas reduction by 15 years, Bloomberg reports.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    ...yeah and I have some ocean front property in Denver, Co also. :anguished:
    Reply
  • Findecanor
    This is why people are calling the AI-giants "end of the world post-capitalists".
    Reply
  • derekullo
    Mexico only emits about 1.4% of the world's carbon dioxide.
    https://www.bbvaresearch.com/en/publicaciones/mexico-emissions-and-sources-of-greenhouse-gases/
    With how prolific data centers are a 1.4% increase in worldwide carbon dioxide seems impressively low for how much power and water they use.
    Reply
  • Why_Me
    LOL @ this article.
    Reply
  • usertests
    F (checks notes) Gaia right in the p.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    This isn't particularly surprising given the state of power generation in most countries. It does seem likely that all of the supply shortages will extend timelines though. Then there's the continued lack of business models to support the current rate of buildouts which could come into play as well. Realistically speaking people who live near the generators probably have more to fear than any global impact.
    Reply
  • kealii123
    This just goes to show no one ever actually believed this nonsense and it was all just social signaling
    Reply
  • Rand0m_Guy
    Maybe we can use AI to figure out how to lower our carbon emissions :cool:
    Reply