A criminal investigation into Megaspeed has been confirmed by the United States Justice and Commerce Departments, with a joint statement saying that they will “bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred.” Authorities believe that Megaspeed is one of a raft of companies that may have circumvented export rules designed to limit the sale of advanced AI chips, like those built by Nvidia, to approved companies and countries. The company is at the heart of the recent Jensen Huang scandal, which saw him resign from the company last week.

Megaspeed was added to Nvidia's no-sell list in June 2025, the statement reveals, but a New York Times report claims that a Malaysian Megaspeed subsidiary continued to receive large shipments of Nvidia chips for a full eight months after that date. It's believed that Nvidia's export-controlled Blackwell and H200 chips were shipped to Speedmatrix, either via third parties or directly from Nvidia itself, before being handed off to China. Nvidia has argued that it was given Commerce Department permission to ship the components to Megaspeed. Notably, Nvidia continues to list Megaspeed as a cloud partner.

The new criminal investigation follows a Commerce Department investigation into Megaspeed that first kicked off in 2024 over possible export violations. By May 2025, it had requested Nvidia's data relating to sales it made to Megaspeed, and by June, officials visited Megaspeed and even interviewed Alice Huang, the now-former executive who is allegedly a Chinese spy. Ms. Huang is also the woman that then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with before resigning his position earlier this month. Following that visit, the Justice Department took the lead in the investigation into Megaspeed.

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Joint Statement from Department of Commerce and Department of Justice on Megaspeed Investigation. https://t.co/aAdtN9aDfFNovember 17, 2026

Megaspeed has long been accused of being a front for an AI component smuggling operation. In October 2025, an investigation claimed that it had helped move around $2 billion worth of Nvidia chips into China by importing them and then re-exporting them to the country. Megaspeed says that it complies with all laws and that the woman at the center of the affair scandal, Ms. Huang, is no longer at the company. The Chinese government has also dismissed claims that she was a state spy.

The joint Commerce and Justice Departments' statement pointed to its strong track record when prosecuting chip smugglers to date. 17 defendants across a total of six investigations have been charged so far, with more likely to follow. A Californian man was recently arrested after being accused of smuggling more than $300 million worth of export-restricted Nvidia chips to China. He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

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