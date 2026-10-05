US Senate kills bill that could potentially shield Americans from skyrocketing power bills due to AI data centers — opponents say bill is 'toothless' and doesn't do enough to protect citizens

The United States Senate has decided against advancing the Ratepayer Protection Act, a bipartisan bill designed to shield everyday Americans from rapidly rising electricity costs driven by data center buildouts nationwide. On September 30, the bill fell short of the 60 votes required to pass the bill by just three votes, ending 57-43, according to a Reuters report. The Ratepayer Protection Act bill had cleared the U.S. House of Representatives just two weeks earlier, with the Senate as the last procedural step before President Donald Trump could sign it into law. Following the vote, the bill is now officially dead.

Introduced in the Senate by Senator Jon Husted, the bill was the legal culmination of President Trump’s “Ratepayer Protection Pledge.” It sought to institute a federal standard for states and Public Utility Commissions, directing regulators to consider whether entities that consume large amounts of electricity, such as data centers, should cover the incremental costs of energy infrastructure needed to serve them.

Proponents say the act would prevent data center operators from passing infrastructure costs to residents and small businesses, a growing concern in communities seeing a rise in data center construction. “If America wants to lead the world in AI and strengthen our national security, we have to build the energy infrastructure to support it. But we must do that without passing the costs on to working families and small businesses. The Ratepayer Protection Act would keep America globally competitive while protecting Ohioans and Americans from higher electricity bills,” said Husted.

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On the other hand, opponents, mostly Democrats, labeled the bill “toothless,” arguing that its non-binding nature provided no real protection because it did not mandate that states adopt the standard; it simply directs regulators to consider it as part of their rate-setting processes. Only four Democrats voted for the bill; the general consensus was that it does not go far enough to protect consumers from soaring electricity bills.

With the bill’s collapse, Congress has yet to impose any new federal protection on data center-related grid costs. Some lawmakers have suggested they may reevaluate the issue after the mid-term elections in November, possibly with revisions that would require utility regulators to ensure data center operators cover additional costs caused by their operations. The debate over data center energy costs and who should cover them will likely remain a key issue during campaigns, especially in states where new facilities are planned or where buildouts are ongoing.

Meanwhile, local communities continue to push back against data centers over several issues, including electricity bill hikes. Some states are already taking steps to address the hikes. An Oregon power company hiked data center bills by 30% and cut residential electricity costs by 1.3%. Certain hyperscalers are also moving their data centers off-grid, with others pledging to supply electricity to the grid or offset increases in residents’ bills.

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