US Senate kills bill that could potentially shield Americans from skyrocketing power bills due to AI data centers — opponents say bill is 'toothless' and doesn't do enough to protect citizens

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Bill fell short by just three votes

high voltage electricity transmission line towers
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The United States Senate has decided against advancing the Ratepayer Protection Act, a bipartisan bill designed to shield everyday Americans from rapidly rising electricity costs driven by data center buildouts nationwide. On September 30, the bill fell short of the 60 votes required to pass the bill by just three votes, ending 57-43, according to a Reuters report. The Ratepayer Protection Act bill had cleared the U.S. House of Representatives just two weeks earlier, with the Senate as the last procedural step before President Donald Trump could sign it into law. Following the vote, the bill is now officially dead.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Marlin1975
    This bill would have not done anything at all but make for good PR for dumb people. Its why republicans were pushing it.
    It had no teeth or any real way to keep cost away from regular consumers.
    Reply
  • bill001g
    It is election time all the politicians in both parties care about is keeping their pay check coming in. Remember the so called "inflation reduction act" that passed right before the last election that really had nothing in it to reduce inflation just more spending.

    There is no fix to this until we get elected officials who actually work for people rather than the extreme special interest groups on both sides.
    Reply