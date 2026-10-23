Wolves roam into Finnish villages after Google destroys 1,300 acres of forest for AI data centers — forest where wolf packs used to live is now an expanse of mud

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This is thankfully a less common but still very serious side effect of an AI data center being built nearby.

A wolf in eastern Finland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Google’s Finland country manager has apologized for unauthorized forest clearings near Muhos, which have turned 816 acres of forest into an expanse of mud. The American search and AI giant has also been told to cease work where it has cleared roughly 500 acres of forest, 55 miles southeast of the village of Otanmäki. Now The Guardian reports that wolves, who used to live in the forests, are roaming into villages neighboring these man-made muddy wastelands.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Why_Me
    Nothing a .223 / 5.56 can't cure.
    Reply
  • Katorga
    Why_Me said:
    Nothing a .223 / 5.56 can't cure.
    I'm not sure that would be enough to scare off Microsoft.
    Reply
  • garbilkee
    Why_Me said:
    Nothing a .223 / 5.56 can't cure.
    :eek::LOL:
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Unleash them on Google. Assuming they are allowed to proceed after this monstrosity.
    Reply
  • King_V
    Ok, definitely not the headline I was expecting.

    Google MUST bear full responsibility, including remediation of the cleared forest/reforestation, and any and all expenses related to protecting the local people, WITHOUT exterminating the displaced wildlife.

    And on top of that, enormous, painful financial penalties for the unauthorized (translation: ILLEGAL) clearing of the forest.

    After all, from the article:
    Google’s flouting of environmental policy has been unprecedented and clear

    And if the wolves are hungry? Feed the decision-makers who allowed this to happen to them. Starting with Google's country manager, and working upward along the chain, EVERY one of them who signed off on this.
    Reply
  • Vicecrow
    In Finland, a single wolf pack's territory or hunting ground typically ranges from


    173,000 to 297,000 acres (700 to 1,200 square kilometers).

    Yeah you droop 1% of green land and now the wolves will use smart glasses and read papers
    Reply