3,500 laser-armed AI submarine drones patrol Norwegian salmon farms, killing sea lice and protecting 112 million fish — parasites get zapped by high-tech alternative to harsh chemical baths

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Stingray systems are deployed in salmon pens along the Norwegian coast, protecting over 112 million fish.

Stingray Marine Solutions laser sea lice killer
(Image credit: Stingray Marine Solutions)
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Submarine AI laser robots have been a surefire success for Norwegian salmon farmers, according to the most recent annual report from the aptly named Stingray Marine Solutions. The Oslo, Norway-based firm now has over 3,500 units deployed around salmon pens along the Norwegian coast, protecting over 112 million fish. Stingray deployments are up by about 1,000 over the last year. This operation has grown to become one of the largest commercial AI deployments in Scandinavia.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.