California county deploys autonomous firefighting drones with 500-gallon foam payload to attack wildfires — five-drone strike team can be controlled by a single operator, conduct nighttime ops, and access difficult terrain

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These autonomous drones could deliver over 500 gallons of firefighting foam to a target area.

a Seneca firefighting drone
(Image credit: Seneca)
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The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District has just acquired a fleet of five autonomous drones that will allow it to battle wildfires before they become worse. According to a press release (via PR Newswire), the drones will be provided by Seneca Systems, which will deploy the drones and a mobile operations base. These units also come with autonomy software, allowing a single pilot to supervise the entire team, which is capable of delivering over 500 gallons of firefighting foam to a target area.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

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  • Zaranthos
    AI drones that kill disease spreading insects to protect humans and animals that dock to recharge in solar nests. Firefighting drones and robots to protect communities including those formerly too small to have local fire departments. Weed, insect, pest, and herd protecting AI drones for farmers. We haven't even scratched the surface of what the future potential holds for AI let alone true SI.

    Those acting like AI is some abysmal failure long before it even evolves out of its infancy are so short sighted it's astounding. The lack of imagination and ability to see the potential possible future is precisely why many will be replaced by AI. We need more problem solvers and less pessimistic crybabies with no imaginations.
    Reply