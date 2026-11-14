China’s Air Force builds drone that shoots painkiller darts at wounded soldiers — experimental PLA UAV injects emergency meds from a distance to keep medics out of danger and buys time during the 'Golden Hour'

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This won't magically bring units to 100% health, but it should increase survival rates for wounded soldiers in the frontlines.

a Medivac drone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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A Chinese military medical school has just developed a UAV that could remotely administer medicine, helping treat injured soldiers on the front lines without putting medical personnel at risk. According to Chinese mouthpiece Global Times, the Air Force Medical University built the first casualty-search drone for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that fires darts loaded with painkillers to help ease the pain of wounded personnel.

“We have developed the military’s first casualty-search drone and have also made some breakthroughs in treatment. For example, we can use drones to inject medication into wounded personnel from a considerable distance,” Air Force Medical University representative Wang Jianqi told the publication. “Wherever our drone can fly, we can deliver life-saving emergency medication into a wounded person’s muscle, buying valuable time for treatment.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • King_V
    I read the headline and, it can't be just me, right? Shoot someone with healing? This sounds like something out of one of the Borderlands games.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Sounds like a good idea.

    Assuming the drone diagnoses the injury beforehand and decides which medication it will "shoot" at the injured soldier!
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    If it can shoot painkliller, it can shoot anything else.
    Reply