College student unofficially breaks world record for fastest jet-powered drone with 491 mph aircraft built in his dorm — Reaper aims to grab the $800,000 Boom Prize

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More jet-powered RC aircraft projects are aiming to reach Mach 1.

Three Reapers on a table
(Image credit: Tomas Salvo)
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A new 'Reaper' jet-powered drone project just unofficially broke the previous drone speed world record of 465 mph by hitting 491 mph. Tomas Salvo is an aerospace engineering student at Georgia Tech, and his project was assembled in his dorm room. The drone is comprised of a custom-molded carbon fiber shell, laser-cut internal structure, and a 250N jet engine with a titanium 3D-printed nozzle, costing $13,000 to build. Tomas Salvo aims to win the $800,000 Boom Prize posted by Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • me-three
    This matters more than meets the eye. UAV (aerial drone) combat is moving into the jet age. There's especially a great demand for cheap jet interceptors against jet-powered drones that are wreaking havoc in Ukraine, and soon to do the same in the Iran/ME war.

    It's not just for govts, but also gangs and syndicates who are getting into the UAV action. Extrapolating the obvious, soon police forces will have it as well, more than just for surveillance, but for actual enforcement.
    Reply