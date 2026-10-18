DJI’s first battery-swapping dock gets drones recharged and back in the air in under 45 seconds — but 'Dock 4' has no FCC clearance for U.S. sale

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No more half-hour recharges, ideal for safety and rescue.

DJI Dock 4 drone dock, closed, on a rooftop with a city skyline behind it
(Image credit: DJI)

DJI has delivered a battery-swapping drone dock, the Dock 4, with an automated 25-second swap this week, according to a company press release. The dock bypasses the normal recharging process, which would take about 30 minutes, and DJI promises a turnaround of under 45 seconds from landing to takeoff. The drone-in-a-box solution is the first of its type by the company, although not in the industry, and is aimed at applications like emergency response but is not FCC-authorized or for sale in the U.S.

The company emphasizes the safety angle, pitching the Dock 4 as a “dock-as-a-first-responder (DFR)” solution. Its product page calls it “Always There, Always Ready.” Swapping the battery takes less than half a minute, and the drone is back in the air within 45 seconds of landing. The dock also charges two 925 g battery packs, rated at 260 Wh for 400 cycles, at once, estimated to take 27 minutes to get each from 15% to 95%.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.