DJI’s first battery-swapping dock gets drones recharged and back in the air in under 45 seconds — but 'Dock 4' has no FCC clearance for U.S. sale

DJI has delivered a battery-swapping drone dock, the Dock 4, with an automated 25-second swap this week, according to a company press release. The dock bypasses the normal recharging process, which would take about 30 minutes, and DJI promises a turnaround of under 45 seconds from landing to takeoff. The drone-in-a-box solution is the first of its type by the company, although not in the industry, and is aimed at applications like emergency response but is not FCC-authorized or for sale in the U.S.

The company emphasizes the safety angle, pitching the Dock 4 as a “dock-as-a-first-responder (DFR)” solution. Its product page calls it “Always There, Always Ready.” Swapping the battery takes less than half a minute, and the drone is back in the air within 45 seconds of landing. The dock also charges two 925 g battery packs, rated at 260 Wh for 400 cycles, at once, estimated to take 27 minutes to get each from 15% to 95%.

(Image credit: DJI)

The packs also double as backup power, rated at about 4.5 hours each, in sequence. Additionally, with at least two packs loaded, the dock is able to continue swapping even when grid power is lost, although backup power doesn’t charge the packs. This configuration should enable a drone to handle back-to-back calls even in less-than-ideal circumstances. The new dock, 66 kg bare, also has the same 400 x 400 mm mounting holes as the Dock 3, but it only works with the Matrice 5TD drone and requires the DJI O4 Ground Station.

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The Matrice 5TD drone is rated for almost an hour of forward flight, measured from 100% to 0% at 15 m/s and with no payload, with a few minutes less of hover time. It can move at up to 21 m/s, or 47 mph, but only in “FlyTo” tasks. It carries three 50 MP cameras: wide, 70 mm equivalent medium telephoto, and telephoto at 252 mm equivalent, which DJI calls 11x. It also has 1280 x 1024 native thermal and 2560 x 2048 in DJI’s UHR infrared mode, color night vision without a spotlight, and a laser rangefinder up to 3,000 m.

For sensors, it has rotating LiDAR, mmWave radar facing forward, up and down, and six-direction vision, and DJI says it is capable of detecting power lines at night. On-board AI allows for the detection of 17 object types, “such as cars, boats, or animals,” and DJI FlightHub 2 can search the feed by text or image and send alerts. The dock and drone are rated for temperatures from minus 40 degrees to 50 degrees Celsius (minus 40 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit) with IP56 and IP55 ratings, respectively. The drone is rated for winds up to 12 m/s, or about 27 mph.

For payload, the drone carries up to 450 g across three mounts for a speaker, spotlight, and parachute. The previous model, the Dock 3’s Matrice 4TD, has a lower-resolution 640 x 512 thermal camera, a 168 mm telephoto, a shorter 1,800 m laser range, and is only good down to minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). The drone upgrades are nice, but the new dock capabilities are the real selling point, especially for the intended applications. Currently, DJI partners in China are taking orders for a kit with the Dock 4, Matrice 5TD, and O4 Ground Station at 167,999 yuan, or about $25,000, for the hardware alone.

The new dock and drone sound great for other markets, but DJI’s own spec sheet has no FCC figures. This is likely because the FCC added all foreign-made drones and their critical components to its Covered List in December of last year. New models can’t get FCC authorization or be sold in the U.S. unless the Department of War or the Department of Homeland Security determines they don’t pose a security risk. DJI sued the commission earlier this year.

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A separate FCC proposal published in August could pull previously authorized foreign drones that carry LiDAR or thermal sensors from sale, along with previously authorized docking stations. The FCC’s docket shows no final order on it as of Oct. 17, and the proposal would give sellers 180 days after Federal Register publication to stop importing and marketing covered gear.

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