The Knoxville Police Department has announced its “Drone as First Responder” program, or DFR, with semi-autonomous drones set to be launched from 12 docks located around the city. The docks will allow drones to be dispatched within seconds of a 911 call being received, and they will be able to reach nearly any area of the city within just 90 seconds, according to a page on the police department's website. It's hoped that the drones will be able to reduce the risk to the community as well as police officers, while providing real-time situational awareness during "rapidly evolving events."

KPD launching Drone as First Responder program - YouTube Watch On

While the police department hasn't confirmed which drones will be used, we do know that they will be launched from Skydio docks located at city-owned facilities. It's expected that the drones will, in some cases, reach the scene more quickly than the police officer they are supposed to accompany. This should give officers vital information related to the scene that they are about to attend.

While drones won't be dispatched to all 911 calls, the department says that they will be sent in response to 911 calls in which aerial coverage may be of use to the overall response. That includes enhancing the safety of the officers attending as well as public safety.



The new drones will no doubt raise concerns about privacy. The department says that they will not be used for surveillance, pointing out that department policy and state law prohibit the drones from being used for random patrols or surveillance. They also don't possess any kind of facial recognition or license plate reader technologies. While the drones will, of course, capture video, the department's FAQ page notes that any recorded footage will be purged after 15 days. That is, unless it is retained as evidence for use in an ongoing criminal investigation or prosecution.

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Knoxville isn't the first to turn to drones in this way. Several cities were reportedly experimenting with using Flock's own DFR system last month. Companies have also been advertising Starlink-connected first responder drones for some time.

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