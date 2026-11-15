Pentagon tests pack hunting with autonomous war robots — DARPA experimented with four drone ground vehicles that detected, tracked, and engaged simulated threats

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But a human operator ‘has to approve any type of engagement.’

Here come the UGVs
(Image credit: DARPA blog)
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The Pentagon has been testing packs of autonomous ground vehicles (UGVs) in simulated combat situations. In mid-October, at Fort Knox’s St. Vith Range in Kentucky, four UGVs “worked as a team, negotiating and surveilling the rolling landscape in search of enemy forces,” recalls a DARPA blog post. These UGVs are highly modular and can be kitted out with a wide range of tactical add-ons, but target engagement was controlled by a human operator. This latest exercise was prompted by the request of European allies.

First-ever space-to-tactical ground autonomy experiment of its kind - YouTube First-ever space-to-tactical ground autonomy experiment of its kind - YouTube
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Bigshrimp
    More dystopian news to fuel everyone's nightmares of Terminators roaming the earth... Fun times.
    Reply
  • Yppilc
    So they are building/using a map inside a small communication grid. Question? Is this local or via a network?


    Bigshrimp said:
    More dystopian news to fuel everyone's nightmares of Terminators roaming the earth... Fun times.

    Clinically we already have those things in small numbers. Some nations have big and small robot-units that roams the streets, others make them look like every-day things.

    These units generates a virtual-map they use for tracking rather then GPS ( from above ). Imagine an area with no or limited signals.

    A full on human-doll is doable, but the batteries to power it, versus the ability to carry heavy materials, and network to operate it is questionable, then of course is A.I. ( Choice ) when not connected. With drones for instances they cut the signal ( operate in a lower frequency less detected ), to change course, rather then guide it like a
    plane.

    We are in that world already.
    Reply