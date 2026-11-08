Pocket-sized Ukrainian receiver intercepts Russian strike drone video feeds up to six miles away — device only slightly heavier than a smartphone, intercepts analog video signals sent to Russian operators

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This could help Ukrainian operatives see what Russian drone operators are seeing.

D·Vision SDR pocket-sized drone detector
(Image credit: D·Vision SDR/YouTube)
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CODE380, a radio manufacturer based in Kyiv, just built a new software-defined radio (SDR) that intercepts analog video signals that Russian drones transmit to their operators, making it easier for troops to find and intercept them. According to Defense News, the D·Vision SDR can sweep radio frequencies from 500 MHz to 8.7 GHz and convert any intercepted analog radio signal into a video feed. It has a detection range of up to six miles for signals on the 540 MHz to 6 GHz band, and up to two to three miles for higher frequencies.

Although this isn’t the first passive Ukraine-made drone detector, it’s one of the lightest models produced so far, weighing just 10 ounces or 290 grams — by comparison, an iPhone 18 Pro Max weighs about 8.78 ounces or 249 grams. Its competitors include the Vydun 7.5, which weighs around 2 pounds or 900 grams and could intercept signals at up to 7.5 GHz; the 23-ounce (650-gram) Chuyka 3.0, which can detect signals at up to 8.8 GHz; and the SENSE-4, which weighs 21 ounces or 600 grams and could detect drone signals of up to 8.2 GHz.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.