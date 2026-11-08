Pocket-sized Ukrainian receiver intercepts Russian strike drone video feeds up to six miles away — device only slightly heavier than a smartphone, intercepts analog video signals sent to Russian operators

CODE380, a radio manufacturer based in Kyiv, just built a new software-defined radio (SDR) that intercepts analog video signals that Russian drones transmit to their operators, making it easier for troops to find and intercept them. According to Defense News, the D·Vision SDR can sweep radio frequencies from 500 MHz to 8.7 GHz and convert any intercepted analog radio signal into a video feed. It has a detection range of up to six miles for signals on the 540 MHz to 6 GHz band, and up to two to three miles for higher frequencies.

Although this isn’t the first passive Ukraine-made drone detector, it’s one of the lightest models produced so far, weighing just 10 ounces or 290 grams — by comparison, an iPhone 18 Pro Max weighs about 8.78 ounces or 249 grams. Its competitors include the Vydun 7.5, which weighs around 2 pounds or 900 grams and could intercept signals at up to 7.5 GHz; the 23-ounce (650-gram) Chuyka 3.0, which can detect signals at up to 8.8 GHz; and the SENSE-4, which weighs 21 ounces or 600 grams and could detect drone signals of up to 8.2 GHz.

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All these receivers cover the 4.1 to 4.5 GHz band that Russian Molniya strike drones began using in June of this year to transmit video back to their operators, Presidential advisor Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov said. However, he also warned against relying on them for protection alone. “Most detectors don’t see these frequencies, or see them poorly,” he said in a social media post. “I’m warning you so that trust in a detector doesn’t cost you your life.” These receivers are often designed to work in tandem with other sensors, like radar, acoustic sensors, and drone interceptors, as part of an anti-drone defense system.

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Most of these units are designed to intercept analog signals, meaning they won't be useful for intercepting video signals once Russia figures out how to use digital signals. Still, the D·Vision SDR is claimed to have digital UAV detection, although it’s only tuned towards DJI drones for now. It’s unclear what types of radios Russian drones use, though, so the company would have to recover downed units to inspect their hardware and build appropriate countermeasures. It will also be ineffective against fiber optic drones, which are both jam- and intercept-proof as they use a physical connection to communicate with their home base.

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