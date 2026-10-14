SpaceX limits Starlink service for Ukraine’s high-speed military drones without prior warning — Ukrainian officials say limitation significantly complicates logistics and drone operations

Ukrainian officials have accused SpaceX of limiting its satellite internet services in the country, disrupting ongoing military and combat drone missions that rely on the technology, according to a Reuters report today, October 14. Presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said SpaceX has implemented a speed limit on its military-grade Starshield satellite terminals in Ukraine, hindering their operations at speeds above 100 miles per hour (160 km/h).

In a Telegram post on Wednesday, Beskrestnov said Elon Musk's company provided no prior warning before implementing the restriction. “Our defense forces did not receive a warning about this limitation, and this led to the disruption of several missions,” he wrote. The restriction specifically impacts the Starshield terminals in motion. The terminals, which are physically mounted onto mobile platforms such as drones and other military vehicles to provide high-speed, real-time communications during transit, have been crucial in guiding Ukraine's drone strikes that have decimated Russian logistics across occupied southern and eastern Ukraine.

Following the limitation, Ukraine's 7th Rapid Reaction Corps, deployed on the southeastern frontline, confirmed they had to cancel multiple missions. “According to our observations, during flights, the connection could drop for 10–20 seconds at speeds of just 110–120 km/h (68–75 mph). The drones kept moving, but these interruptions made them harder to control,” it told Reuters. Volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, citing military reports, said that the restrictions are tightening further, with connection drops occurring at speeds of just 60–70 km/h (37–43 mph). Sources in the country's defense ministry also stated that the limitation complicates logistics and drone operations.

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While SpaceX has not provided a reason for the throttling, Ukrainian officials, including Beskrestnov, believe that the move is intentional, as it coincides with mounting pressure from Washington for Kyiv to halt its long-range drone strikes on Russian oil refineries after U.S. President Donald Trump called for an “energy ceasefire.” Musk posted on X on Saturday that “Zelensky has gone too far.” Ukraine is also striking data centers across Russia. The U.S. has been one of Ukraine's major allies since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, providing billions of dollars worth of direct military assistance. Likewise, Starlink has been indispensable for Ukrainian battlefield communications; shutting it down would devastate the country’s frontline defenses.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defense tech company Stetman is developing an independent domestic satellite communications system called UASAT-NANO to reduce heavy reliance on SpaceX for military operations.

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