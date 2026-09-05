Trump slaps up to 100% tariffs on imported drones and critical components in latest move against China's proliferation of U.S. drone market, citing national security — products from allied nation face 10-15% rates

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs of up to 100% on imported drones and their components. This is its latest move in a long-running campaign to reduce reliance on foreign drones and other electronics — especially Chinese — citing national security while bolstering the domestic supply chain. The tariffs came into effect on Thursday, September 3, 21 days after President Donald Trump signed the measure on August 13. Consequently, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published guidance detailing exact filing procedures and tariff rates for the affected drones.

The proclamation categorizes drones by capability, with the 100% rate applying to unmanned aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight above 55 pounds (25kg); any drone with thermal imaging and docking stations; and a defined list of critical components, including static converters, airframe components, and electronic control boards. The White House calls this category “particularly sensitive for natural security purposes.”

A 25% rate applies to smaller drones that lack those capabilities, as well as other components. This system of classification splits many brands into both categories. DJI’s thermal-equipped, public-safety Matrice series, for example, falls into the 100% bracket regardless of its weight, while consumer models such as the Mini and Air series are at 25%. Both rates apply to imports regardless of country of origin, except for specific allied countries. However, they overwhelmingly land squarely on China — home to DJI, which holds more than two-thirds of the global market and supplies the bulk of the drones on US shelves.

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Drones and components from the European Union, Japan, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan are set at 15%, while those from the United Kingdom are set at 10%, provided that substantially all of the hardware, software, and technology originates in those countries or the United States. The proclamation also phases in the tariff across two component groups. A 25% to 100% rate on finished aircraft, docking stations, and the most sensitive components — power converters, flight-control boards, and the airframe parts used in drones over 25 kilograms — took effect on Sept. 3. For a second, lower-priority group of components — largely the same categories of parts, but produced for smaller consumer and commercial drones — the rate, which is set at 25%, does not take effect until Feb. 9, 2027. The administration framed the 180-day runway as time for importers to shift sourcing.

The tariffs are the latest development in a widening federal effort to push Chinese drones out of the US market on grounds of national security. In December 2025, the Federal Communications Commission added all foreign-made drones and their critical components to its Covered List, blocking new models from the authorization they need to be sold domestically. Last month, the agency moved to retroactively ban previously cleared models it deems "military-grade," including those with LiDAR. That proposal's public-comment window closed September 2, one day before the tariffs took effect. If passed, many of the items affected by the tariffs would be automatically banned. Conversely, if the proposal fails, the tariffs would still apply significant pressure.

The proclamation pairs the duties with incentives meant to rebuild a domestic supply chain, with U.S. makers such as Skydio attracting major investment since the original ban. The onshoring push has also drawn scrutiny for its proximity to the president's family. Donald Trump Jr. has sat on the advisory board of Florida drone-parts maker Unusual Machines since November 2024 and holds a sizable stake. The company's shares climbed sharply after the tariff announcement. Government-ethics groups have flagged the arrangement as at least the appearance of a conflict.

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