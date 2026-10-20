Ukraine rescues wounded soldier using drone in daring 'world's first' UAV evacuation of a human — heavy-lift hexacopter carried injured 176-pound soldier 11 miles back to safety from minefield

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In heavily mined terrain and surrounded by Russian kamikaze drones, 'Kostya' was hoisted by a Gurzuf Defence heavy UAV and guarded to safety by a fleet of smaller drones.

Wounded soldier rescued using hexacopter drone
(Image credit: United24 news video)

The Ukrainian military is claiming a world’s first after using an unmanned drone to rescue an injured soldier on the eastern Kharkiv front. Ukraine’s United24 news shared a video of the historic first. It also explained that the wounded infantryman was stuck in a heavily mined area, guarded by Russian kamikaze drones.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.