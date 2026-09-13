Ukraine triumphs in 'first-ever' drone-vs-drone boat battle — video shows Russian MBeK destroyed by Sargan 3000's 12.7mm automatic turret

Ukraine’s Navy has claimed that it has won “the first-ever battle of unmanned naval boats” (machine translation). Its Sargan 3000 sea drone is shown destroying a Russian MBeK in the Black Sea in a video shared today on the official UA Navy Telegram channel.

In the video, you can see the Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicle (USV) target what is claimed to be a Russian MBek and fire several rounds with its 12.7mm ‘Protector RWS’ automatic turret. The official Telegram bulletin states that the Russian USV was “detected by the GUR units.” We understand GUR is an acronym for the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

After taking fire, there is at least one explosion, and then smoke begins to surround the Russian USV. Ukraine must also have had some flying drones in the vicinity, as we have some aerial footage of this historic unmanned naval duel.

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Eventually, and we are uncertain how long the battle went on, the video shows the MBeK slipping down to its watery grave. The Russian vessel sank with a characteristic nose dive to the sea floor, perforated like a tea bag.

The Sargan 3000 entered service for the Ukrainian Navy in April 2026. Ahead of this latest headlining feat, the same type of USV hit the headlines for sinking a Russian FSB border patrol ship ‘Izumrud,’ off the coast of the Russian resort town Gelendzhik in mid-July.

Ukraine's unmanned sea drone is a multi-purpose platform, and its multi-payload flexibility appears to have been confirmed by imagery and operator statements. The automatic turret model in today’s video might be somewhat different from how the Izumrud wrecker was equipped, for example. Photos have also shown variants of this USV kitted out with an FPV drone carrier, plus two transport and launch containers, and a remote weapon station.

The Sargan 3000 is thought to be nearly 23 feet (6.9m) in length, has a combat radius of almost 1,000 miles (1,600 km), can carry a payload of up to 990 pounds (450kg), and has a top speed of around 50 knots. Ukraine can produce around 25 Sargan 3000 USVs a month, it is estimated.

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The U.S. and UK are also busy developing sea drones. Some are already being tasked with protecting undersea cables and pipelines.

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