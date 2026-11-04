US Army successfully flies a hybrid electric drone with 3D-printed heavy-fuel rotary engine — 400v motor-generator uses advanced engineering to ditch a bulky liquid cooling system

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The engine drives a 400v motor-generator that electrically drives the propellers.

US Army soldiers with a drone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Researchers at U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL) recently successfully flew the VICTOR hybrid electric drone with a heavy-fuel rotary engine, rapidly developed thanks to metal 3D printing — allowing the drone to extract more performance out of the denser but less volatile military fuel source.

The heavy fuel (JP8) used in the drone is a denser kerosene-based fuel source compared to regular jet fuel, making it desirable to reduce total fuel load or increase mileage. The JP8 fuel is part of the military’s initiative to power as much of its gas equipment on a single fuel source. However, JP8 is less volatile and harder to atomize, making it a challenge to achieve peak efficiency. Furthermore, the fuel’s flash point is 140℉, compared to gasoline’s -40℉, requiring the engine to have a much higher compression to ignite it, making pressure leaks a common issue.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.