US Army unit deploys drone assembled completely in-house, uses 3D-printed 'Dragoon Bombs' with ball bearing shrapnel — device has a range of up to 12 miles and can be configured for anti-personnel and anti-light-armor missions

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The military is applying lessons learned from Ukraine.

Ukrainian Attack Drone Battalion ‘Hornets Of Dovbush’ At Positions In Sumy Oblast
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The U.S. Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), based in Bavaria, Germany, has successfully launched an attack drone it claims is the first the unit has built and flown. According to Stars and Stripes, the soldiers of 2CR, also called Dragoons, used an Orqa MRM2-10 drone that they assembled and fitted with an electronic safety and arming device attached to a 3D-printed casing called “Dragoon bombs.” The explosives in the bomb could also be modified, such as adding ball bearings to target enemy personnel or using a shaped charge to defeat light armor. You can see the drone in action in the video embedded below.

Army unit claims a first with attack drone built by its own soldiers - YouTube Army unit claims a first with attack drone built by its own soldiers - YouTube
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.