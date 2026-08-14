US imposes up to 100% tariffs on foreign-made drones and components — China remains primary target as Washington moves to reduce reliance on overseas suppliers

The Trump administration has announced new tariffs on foreign-made drones and their components, according to the Financial Times. The move is said to secure domestic supply chains and curb reliance on foreign technology, particularly from China. The new duties target both commercial and unmanned aerial systems, signaling a major push in the tech trade war. The administration justified the newly introduced tariffs on the grounds of national security under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that import penetration is “substantial" and the US is "too reliant" on foreign drone producers.

According to the report, the White House will slap a 100% tariff on sensitive foreign drones, specifically those weighing over 25 kilograms or equipped with thermal imaging capabilities. Smaller, non-sensitive drones having a maximum take-off weight of 25kg will face a 25% import duty. To ease the transition, Washington is offering lower tariff rates for close allies. Drones from the European Union, Japan, Switzerland, and Taiwan will face a 15% tariff, while the United Kingdom is subject to a 10% rate, provided the hardware and technology originate in those locations or the US.

The regulation comes as the White House separately accused more than 40 countries of actively helping Beijing circumvent US tariffs by rerouting products through third-party nations. According to Craig Singleton, a US-China technology competition expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, “It still primarily targets China, but it’s designed to stop supply-chain laundering." This allowed US companies to import and assemble millions of Chinese drone components like motors, rotors, and frames.

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The tariffs are expected to force US commercial and government agencies into an immediate, capital-intensive pivot towards domestic or allied suppliers. Notably, US drone manufacturers, including AeroVironment Inc., Aevex Corp., and Unusual Machines Inc., saw their stock prices surge in post-market trading following the announcement.

Back in December 2025, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had announced a sweeping ban on new drones and critical components produced in foreign countries. This included products from Chinese manufacturers such as DJI and Autel Robotics. The decision followed a White House national security determination that foreign-made unmanned aircraft systems could pose risks related to surveillance, data exfiltration, and potential disruptions.

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