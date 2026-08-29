US Navy launches missiles from its first drone sailboat — Saildrone Surveyor launches dual JAGM missiles, carrier strike group tests armed USV and electronic warfare

The U.S. Navy successfully tested a sail-powered drone in live-fire exercises in the Pacific: the Saildrone Surveyor SD-3001 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), which was co-developed with Lockheed Martin to carry lethal combat technology. During the recent Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 exercises, the Saildrone launched two combat-proven Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) in coordination with the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) Carrier Strike Group. The Saildrone’s use in passive electronic warfare (EW) tasks was also verified during the exercises.

At RIMPAC, the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) Carrier Strike Group had access to the Saildrone as a combat asset for the first time. Under the control of ARES, the sea drone successfully launched two lethal JAGM missiles. These missiles feature two independent guidance modes: a semi-active laser and millimeter-wave radar. Combining both, the JAGM can be effective in all weather, including low-visibility maritime environments.

The development of the Saildrone Surveyor SD-3001 USV with JAGM has been remarkably rapid. Work began on the collaborative project back in October 2025, with the partners hoping to “combine Saildrone unmanned surface vehicles with Lockheed Martin’s combat-proven effectors.” Both parts of the equation were operationally proven, yet getting everything working as intended within six months, and then taking part in a successful live-fire demo remains quite an achievement. The goal also required the integration of the USV into the Navy fleet environment so it would work with the Navy’s Adjunct Remote Engagement System (ARES). That’s what was demonstrated at RIMPAC this year.

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Another useful function of the long-term, long-range autonomous Saildrone demonstrated at RIMPAC was its EW capability. The sail-sporting drone coordinated its sensors with an MH-60S helicopter to successfully detect, classify, and identify a surrogate threat during the exercises.

Lockheed Martin, Saildrone, and the U.S. Navy have more tests and trials planned for this seafaring USV. Saildrone notes that the “SD-3001 is now well on its way to its next mission.” Meanwhile, work alongside Lockheed Martin continues, with this demonstration claimed to have de-risked larger payload integrations planned for the larger Saildrone Spectre. The Spectre is expected to carry “significantly larger containerized capabilities including the Lockheed Martin Mk 70 launcher and SURTASS Towed Array.”

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