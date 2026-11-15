Elon Musk signs petition to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO — over 130,000 sign online petition, but not all Nvidians support Jensen's return

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A lot of people are rooting for Jensen Huang's return.

Elon Musk and Jensen Huang locking eyes on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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A letter demanding the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO has been circulating online and has already garnered more than 91,000 signatures at the time of writing. Elon Musk said on X that he signed a petition, but it is unclear which one he has signed. At least one large online petition has circulated, with other big names supposedly among the signatories, ostensibly including Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and several prominent shareholders, partners, and current and former Nvidia employees. However, the signatories on this petition apparently aren't verified. Regardless, this petition has gathered over 130,000 signatures.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JohnyFin
    🤣🤣🤣Cannot stop laughing. Guy mess situation in big company with woman affair and now many people want back him because they afraid losing money on stock. Comedy 🤣🤣🤣
    Reply
  • DffrntDrmmr
    Support your billionaire security threat.
    Reply
  • RG13
    Why would anybody want him back? He caused the AI startup boom and artificial inflation of chip/memory prices with his circular financing scheme by funding AI startups who then ordered Nvidia chips.

    The vast majority of people consider it fraudulent to create false demand through circular financing schemes.

    The guy should be in jail for his market manipulations and damage to the environment and local communities.
    Reply